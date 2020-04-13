Amid Corona Lockdown Darshan Spills The Beans On Roberrt Release Date

By now, you already know that Challenging Star Darshan is awaiting the release of his next movie Roberrt. The movie which has piqued the interest of the moviebuffs with posters, has raised expectations of fans.

Darshan's Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and stars Asha Bhat as the female lead opposite Darshan. D Boss fans are waiting to know when the movie will hit theatres after the release date was pushed due to the ongoing lockdown caused by coronavirus.

It is a known fact that April 9 had been locked s the release date for Roberrt. However, now with the date pushed, Darshan fans are getting restless and there is a lot of speculation over its release date.

To put all rumours to rest, Dasa Darshan took to social media to announce the release date of Roberrt.

While urging his fans to stay safe, Darshan shared a post on his official Twitter handle. He posted: "May your faith in God bring the peace and prosperity into your lives... #Roberrt will soon come to you when things are back to normal. Stay Home & Stay safe 🙏(sic)"

