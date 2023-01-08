Amigos Teaser: Kalyan Ram Nandamuri Amazes With His Triple Action Drama…

Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is all busy with his next movie Amigos promotion. As his last movie Bimbisara hit the right chord and turned into a blockbuster, there are many expectations on Amigos too. As he is essaying a triple role in this thriller, all his fans are eagerly awaiting for the teaser of this movie. So, keeping up their promise, the makers dropped the teaser and treated all the fans of this stylish actor.



Kalyan Ram also shared the Amigos teaser on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Absolutely enjoyed playing Siddharth, Manjunath and Michael. You will like them and their story. Here is the #AmigosTeaser. - https://youtu.be/18874_PSQY4 #Amigos In cinemas from Feb 10, 2023".

Going with the teaser, it starts off with Michael from Kolkata contacting his other two doppelgangers Manjunath and Siddharth. Well, they have a great bond and also confuse and surprise all the people with their similar faces. But the twist in the tale is shown when Michael starts his game and targets the Manjunath and Siddharth. Here starts the cat and mouse game and thus, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the mystery behind Michael's character.

Lead actress Ashika also shared the teaser and wrote, "Teaser is outttttt Super excited for this one A tale of 3 Doppelgangers #AmigosTeaser out now! - https://youtu.be/18874_PSQY4".

Amigos is directed by Rajendra Reddy and is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has glam doll Ashika Ranganath is the lead actress of this movie while Ghibran is scoring the tunes. Tammiraju is handling the editing department while Avinash Kolla is the in-charge of production design.

This stylish action thriller will hit the theatres on 10th February, 2023…