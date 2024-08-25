Ammiraju Kaanumilli Elected as General Secretary of Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation

Ammiraju Kaanumilli has been elected as the new General Secretary of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation. The election took place on Sunday, where Amiraju secured a decisive victory with a margin of 35 votes. His win marks a significant shift in the federation's leadership.



Previously, Dorai held the position of General Secretary but faced setbacks in the recent Manager elections, which led to his disqualification from the role. Federation rules necessitated a new election for the General Secretary position due to Dorai's ineligibility. This prompted a competitive race among the candidates.

In the recent election, Ammiraju Kaanumilli competed against Srinivas and Venkat Krishna. Despite their efforts, Amiraju emerged victorious with a clear margin, gaining 35 more votes than his nearest rivals. His election is seen as a strong endorsement of his leadership and vision for the federation.

The updated leadership of the federation now includes Anil Vallabhaneeni as President, Ammiraju Kaanumilli as General Secretary, and Suresh as Treasurer. This new team is expected to bring fresh perspectives and a renewed focus on addressing the needs of industry workers.

President Anil Vallabhaneeni expressed his satisfaction with the election results, emphasizing the crucial role of the federation in representing the 24 crafts within the Telugu film industry. He assured members that the federation would continue to advocate for workers' rights and ensure fair treatment. Anil also extended his gratitude to the members for their support in electing Amiraju.

Ammiraju Kaanumilli, in turn, pledged to work diligently to support the workers and address their concerns, reinforcing his commitment to the federation's mission and values.