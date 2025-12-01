Anand, Vaishnavi’s ‘EPIC – First Semester’ title glimpse out

EPIC – First Semester is gearing up to be one of the most promising romantic dramas of the season, bringing together a powerful blend of talent on and off screen. The film reunites Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya after their acclaimed hit Baby. It also marks the feature directorial debut of Aditya Haasan, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios.

The newly released glimpse opens at a grand convocation ceremony in London, where Vaishnavi’s character speaks about her ideal husband. Anand then makes an unexpected appearance, styled in a look inspired by legendary folk singer Gaddar. A humorous line in the glimpse describes the story as involving “a Sekhar Kammula-style hero and a Sandeep Reddy Vanga-style hero,” teasing contrasting energies in the narrative.

Aditya Haasan also revives the beloved Rohan character from the popular ’90s series, reintroducing him as the film’s protagonist.

Billed as a soft, emotionally layered love story, EPIC – First Semester explores innocence, conflict, and unspoken emotions between young hearts. Marketed as an ‘unfinished story’, the film promises warmth and honesty. A grand release is on the way, with further updates expected soon.