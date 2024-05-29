Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations kick off on luxurious cruise

Live
The much-anticipated pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have officially commenced today, setting the stage for grand celebrations to unfold. Valued at a staggering Rs. 7000 crore, the extravagant affair will span across four days aboard a luxurious cruise ship.
Embarking on a journey spanning over 4,000 kilometers from Italy to France, the cruise ship will serve as the venue for a series of grand functions, showcasing opulence and luxury at its finest. The pre-wedding bash, intricately designed to reflect the couple's unique bond, has already generated immense buzz, with an invitation card going viral on social media platforms.
The union of Anant and Radhika, scions of two prominent families, has captivated the attention of the public and media alike. With their pre-wedding celebrations kicking off in such a spectacular manner, expectations are high for a wedding ceremony that will undoubtedly be remembered for its extravagance and splendor.