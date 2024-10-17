Anchor Pradeep comes with Pawan Kalyan’s movie title

Popular television anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju, who impressed audiences with his debut film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, is gearing up for his second movie. The project was officially announced with a captivating first look and a motion video, generating excitement among fans.

Interestingly, the filmmakers have chosen to name the movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, after the title of Pawan Kalyan’s debut film. Directed by Nitin-Bharath under the Monks & Monkeys banner, this film promises to be a blend of romance, comedy, and family drama, with unexpected twists.

The first look poster reveals a charming village romance between Pradeep and actress Deepika Pilli, showcasing an eye-to-eye connection in a rural setting. The motion video, however, offers a contrasting view, featuring a war-like atmosphere in the village, yet showing both lead actors sitting calmly in their homes.

Pradeep will be seen playing a civil engineer, while Deepika portrays a strong-willed village girl. The film is set to combine heartwarming love and humor, appealing to a wide audience.

Radhan has been roped in as the music composer, and MN Balreddy will handle the cinematography. With an intriguing storyline and skilled technicians on board, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi is shaping up to be a promising entertainer.







