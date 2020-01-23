Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's Character?

Remember Andhadun? Yes, the movie that catapulted Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's star status to an altogether different level. The Bollywood original was directed by Sriram Raghavan and collected a whopping Rs 456 crores at the Box Office. Ayushmann Khurrana played a blind piano player in Andadhun. Radhika Apte and Tabu played other key roles. The thriller received rave reviews from the audience.

The movie is now being remade in Tamil. Veteraan Kollywood producer Thiagarajan has bought the Tamil remake rights of Andhadun. The movie will be made with his son Prashanth Thiagarajan in the lead role. Prashanth will reprise the role of Ayushmann in the Tamil remake, we hear.

Latest reports suggest that the Kollywood actor is finetuning his piano skills to play his part in the movie. Prashanth is said to be a trained piano player with training from Trinity College of London.

Velaikaran director Mohan Raja will wield the megaphone for the project. The film is yet to get a title. Prashanth's father will produce the movie. It appears Prashant is in a mood to act in remake. His previous flick too was a remake of Johnny Gaddar.

It is learnt that there was a lot of demand for the remake rights of Andhadun as it is rich in content. Several Kollywood producers are said to have made a beeline to lay their hands on the movie. The price too is said to have gone up. However, Thiagarajan had an edge over others as he had earlier bought the remake rights of Special 26 too which was bankrolled by the same production house. Prashanth's dad is said to have used his rapport with the house to grab the Tamil rights of Andadhun. In fact, Kollywood actor Dhanush too had expressed his desire to work in the Tamil remake. He said as much during the promotion of his Hollywood venture The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakhir.

Now, with Prashanth's father Thiagarajan grabbing the Tamil remake rights of Andadhun, the stage will soon be set for shooting.

Prashanth is the only cast member to be finalised. The makers are yet to zero in on other artistes. It remains to be seen who will play the roles essayed by Apte and Tabu in the Tamil remake. If a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then Ramya Krishnan may be roped in to reprise Tabu's character.