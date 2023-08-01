Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
Anikha Surendran lands in a crazy project!
Anikha Surendran, well-known for her roles in “Yennai Arindhaal” and “Viswasam,” has debuted as a lead actress in “Butta Bomma,” which unfortunately...
Anikha Surendran, well-known for her roles in “Yennai Arindhaal” and “Viswasam,” has debuted as a lead actress in “Butta Bomma,” which unfortunately received disappointing reviews. However, she has an exciting project, starring in Dulquer Salmaan’s “King of Kotha,” set to release on Onam.
Recent rumours on social media suggest that Anikha has landed a significant role in Dhanush’s milestone movie, “D50,” which is also his second directorial venture. The film is billed as a gangster drama and is currently in production. Although there is no official announcement from the team yet, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation.
The movie features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, with SJ Suryah expected to play a crucial role alongside Dhanush. Produced by Sun Pictures, “D50” promises to be an ambitious project, and fans are looking forward to more exciting updates.