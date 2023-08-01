Anikha Surendran lands in a crazy project!

Anikha Surendran, well-known for her roles in “Yennai Arindhaal” and “Viswasam,” has debuted as a lead actress in “Butta Bomma,” which unfortunately received disappointing reviews. However, she has an exciting project, starring in Dulquer Salmaan’s “King of Kotha,” set to release on Onam.

Recent rumours on social media suggest that Anikha has landed a significant role in Dhanush’s milestone movie, “D50,” which is also his second directorial venture. The film is billed as a gangster drama and is currently in production. Although there is no official announcement from the team yet, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation.

The movie features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role, with SJ Suryah expected to play a crucial role alongside Dhanush. Produced by Sun Pictures, “D50” promises to be an ambitious project, and fans are looking forward to more exciting updates.