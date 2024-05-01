Congress, BJP two sides of a coin: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Former minister and Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy hailed the influence of former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, adding that people wanted to put their trust in the veteran leader. “People believe that only if KCR comes, they would be protected,” said Reddy. Jagadish Reddy launched a door-to-door campaign in Suryapet constituency as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the women gave them an unprecedented welcome with aaratis and tributes during the campaign. “The people are voluntarily explaining to us about the difficulties they are facing due to the vindictive attitude, negligence, and lack of understanding of the government during the four-month Congress party’s rule,” he stated.

The MLA said the Congress and the BJP were exposing their flawed agreements one-by-one. “The BJP is working for the evil ideology of keeping people hungry. With the drama of the notices, Revanth’s flawed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Modi has come to light,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the dramas of notices to Revanth were part of that agreement. “If BJP does not have an agreement with Revanth, I demand that Revanth should be arrested like our party MLC Kavitha,” he said.

Jagadish believed that the drama of notices was for propaganda in the media and to deceive the people. “People are flocking to KCR’s meetings voluntarily in these changed circumstances. Observers are predicting that 16 out of 16 MP seats would be taken by the BRS party. There would a change in the conditions of the State after the Parliament elections,” he added.