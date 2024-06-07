Live
- Scientists awareness conference for farmers
- Pujas of Goddess Santoshi Mata with splendor
- Agriculture officials inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Gift of note counting machine to Palem Venkanna temple
- GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose to go on Leave, Amrapali Kata appointed as incharge
- NDTV shares surge more than 4.8 pc as market reaches all-time high
- 18th Lok Sabha will conquer new frontiers, says PM Modi ahead of Sunday's swearing in
- NIA granted more time to file objections in Engineer Rashid's bail plea case
- Defamation case: Delhi court reserves Medha Patkar's sentencing for July 1
- NHAI plans to roll out Global Satellite-based toll system for barrier-free for highway users
Just In
Anil Kapoor to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT;’ makers unveil new season plans
Indian actor Anil Kapoor, renowned for his roles in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Kaun Banega Crorepati," will take on a new challenge as the host of "Bigg Boss OTT."
Indian actor Anil Kapoor, renowned for his roles in "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Kaun Banega Crorepati," will take on a new challenge as the host of "Bigg Boss OTT." The Hindi-language adaptation of the international "Big Brother" format will kick off its third digital edition on June 21, streaming exclusively on Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema Premium.
Kapoor expressed his excitement about joining "Bigg Boss OTT," emphasizing the show's enduring appeal and his enthusiasm for exploring new avenues in entertainment. "‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and I are a dream team. We’re both young at heart; people often say – jokingly – that I’m reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is – seriously – timeless," Kapoor remarked.
The reality show format, known for its mix of laughter, drama, and unexpected twists, has consistently drawn audiences across various language versions in India. Popular film stars like Salman Khan, Sudeep, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Riteish Deshmukh, and Mohanlal have successfully hosted regional adaptations on different platforms.
As Kapoor prepares to bring his unique flair to "Bigg Boss OTT," viewers anticipate a season filled with entertainment, controversy, and gripping moments, streaming directly into homes on JioCinema from June 21 onwards.