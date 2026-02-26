Anil Ravipudi’s festive film with stars

Blockbuster hit machine Anil Ravipudi has once again grabbed industry attention with the official announcement of his much-awaited next film. With an impressive streak of nine consecutive box-office successes, Anil Ravipudi continues to prove his strong connection with audiences. His last release, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', added yet another big win to his already powerful record, emerging as an all-time regional industry hit. For his upcoming project, Anil Ravipudi will be teaming up with Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead roles.

This project is especially notable as it marks Anil Ravipudi’s fifth collaboration with Venkatesh, following blockbuster entertainers like 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam', and an extended cameo in 'MSG'. It is also his second film with Kalyan Ram, after the sensational blockbuster 'Pataas'.

Director Anil Ravipudi is bringing together stars from the Daggubati and Nandamuri families for this exciting new film, crafted as a clean and typical Anil entertainer with a fresh and highly relatable storyline. Designed to connect with audiences of all age groups, the film promises a perfect festive treat with a healthy mix of humor, emotions, and strong entertainment, staying true to Anil Ravipudi’s trademark style of wholesome cinema.

The film is currently in pre-production, with the director carefully refining the script to meet the high expectations surrounding the project. Details about the technical team and other key updates are expected to be announced soon.

With two popular stars in the lead and a director riding an extraordinary success streak, this film is already emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming entertainers.

The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2027 release, a window that has now become synonymous with Anil Ravipudi. Over the years, the festive season and the director have grown inseparable, so much so that Sankranthi feels incomplete without an Anil Ravipudi entertainer.

With his remarkable streak of festival blockbusters, the association has evolved into a proven phenomenon, reinforcing the belief that when it’s Sankranthi, it’s Anil Ravipudi time—and when it’s Anil Ravipudi, it’s bound to be a grand Sankranthi celebration.