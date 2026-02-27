Ileana D’Cruz on Rihanna’s ‘bounce back’ chatter: She made a whole baby

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has strongly criticised unrealistic beauty standards after global pop icon Rihanna faced online trolling for not “bouncing back” soon after childbirth.

The controversy began after Rihanna was photographed with her younger son, Riot. A section of social media users questioned why the singer had not returned to her pre-pregnancy body, sparking widespread debate. The viral post, originally shared by a magazine, highlighted how the internet had once again targeted a new mother over her appearance.

Reacting to the discussion on her Instagram stories, Ileana did not hold back. The actress, who is herself a mother of two, described the criticism as “bloody infuriating” and called out the unrealistic expectations placed on women after giving birth.

“She’s a powerful woman!” Ileana wrote, emphasising that childbirth is an extraordinary physical and emotional journey. She pointed out the absurdity of expecting women to immediately regain their pre-pregnancy bodies while they are still recovering and caring for a newborn.

In a strongly worded note, she highlighted how bringing a child into the world is no small feat. Ileana underlined that a woman creates, births, nurtures and sustains a life — yet the focus often shifts to superficial appearance rather than the immense strength involved in motherhood.

Her remarks have resonated with many who argue that societal pressure on new mothers to “bounce back” perpetuates unhealthy standards and body shaming. The debate around postpartum bodies and unrealistic expectations has been gaining attention globally, with several celebrities speaking up about the need for compassion and body positivity.

Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son, later that year. In 2025, the couple welcomed their second son. Since embracing motherhood, the actress has occasionally shared glimpses of her journey, often speaking about self-acceptance and prioritising well-being.

On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The romantic comedy-drama also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old actor made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu romantic drama ‘Devadasu’. She went on to appear in several successful Telugu films including ‘Pokiri’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Kick’ and ‘Julayi’. She also featured in the Tamil film ‘Nanban’.

Ileana stepped into Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu’s comedy-drama ‘Barfi!’. She later appeared in commercial entertainers such as ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Happy Ending’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Pagalpanti’ and ‘The Big Bull’. She also starred in crime thrillers like ‘Rustom’ and ‘Raid’. Through her recent comments, Ileana has once again drawn attention to a broader issue — that women, especially new mothers, deserve support and respect rather than scrutiny over their bodies.