Animation lets you present difficult topics in fun way, says Kevin Nolting

Kevin Nolting, who is the editor of the Oscar-winning animated film "Soul", tries filmmaking with the new animated short film "22 vs Earth". The story of his directorial is based on the character 22 in "Soul".

Nolting admits making a movie is a daunting process, and editing comes easier to him because he has been doing the job for a long time.

"I am happy with both (directing and editing). Directing is something new and I definitely enjoy it. I don't know what the future holds but I am at heart an editor, I think," says Nolting.

"Directing is a lot of pressure and a lot of work, and, in a long project I am not sure I have the stamina," he added.

"Soul" won three honours at the recent 93rd Academy Awards, in the categories Best Film, Best Animated Feature Film, Best Sound. "It was an honour to be a part of it and the people we worked with. The score is just amazing and working with these guys was such a great experience," he said.

On why helming a film is not an easy process, Nolting explained, "Making a film is definitely more daunting because you are out there. Editing films, I have been doing for a long time (and that) makes it easier. It is never easy but it does get easier. Directing being a new thing is definitely more of a challenge and I have less confidence with it. It is daunting in the sense that it is new. Also, editors and people who work on movies are very good at judging the material that is coming in. You are always second guessing."

He is clearly in awe of Oscar-winning director Pete Docter of "Soul". "What I love working with Pete is that he starts with very adult and difficult ideas to explore, but at heart he is this kid who loves animation and wants to create these fun entertaining things. When you take those with a challenge, to do that is amazing and then the fact that he can pull it off," he said.

"In animation, you have the capability to present these very difficult topics in a way that is just so visual and fun. I think it is a perfect balance," he sums up.