Anirudh has just poured life into Kingdom, says Vijay Deverakonda

Chennai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday showered praise on music director Anirudh Ravichander, saying the latter had "just poured life" into his upcoming action extravaganza, 'Kingdom'.

Participating in a pre-release event in Chennai to promote director Gowtham Tinnanuri's action extravaganza 'Kingdom', Vijay Deverakonda spoke about various aspects of the film, beginning with why they wanted they wanted the film to be made in Tamil as well and how the people of the state had always showered him with love.

In the process, Vijay Deverakonda said he wished to thank to two people since he was in Chennai. He named Suriya, for lending his voice to the teaser of the film, and Anirudh, who he said had poured life into the film’s music.

"He (Anirudh) performed at our pre-release event just yesterday, and today, he’s already in Chennai, making sure the final copy of Kingdom is perfect before it goes to the US. I love Anirudh. When I was here for Kushi, I told you all how much I love Anirudh and how I wanted to kidnap him and take him away. That time, I hadn't met Ani in life.

"In the last couple of months, I have spent some time with Anirudh. I came down to Chennai, chilled with him and his boys in the studio. We went and played some pickle ball, listened to some music. We came to Hyderabad. Spent some time. Now, I want to kidnap him even more. Now, I want to kidnap him for sure and keep him with me always! Thank you for every thing you have done."

Stating that Anirudh's words carried huge weightage among audiences, the actor said, "Every word Anirudh says carries so much weight. He'll tell in some interview, 'I saw 40 minutes of Kingdom and it is superb' and suddenly, it is everywhere. People take what Anirudh says more seriously than what I say. When Anirudh said that this film will be a milestone in all our careers, my friends began telling me, 'Ani has given his stamp. This film is a sureshot (success).'"

Kingdom, which is all set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31, has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios.



