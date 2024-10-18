Anirudh line-up set to dominate Indian cinema

Anirudh Ravichander, one of India’s top music composers, is gearing up for an impressive lineup of 12 upcoming films, solidifying his position as a major force in Indian cinema. Known for his versatility and dynamic compositions, Anirudh continues to collaborate with leading stars and acclaimed directors across multiple languages, further expanding his pan-Indian appeal.



Among his highly anticipated projects are Devara Part 2 with NTR and Koratala Siva, Magic directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, and VD12 starring Vijay Deverakonda, all set in Telugu cinema. He’s also working on Nani Odela 2 with Natural Star.

In Tamil, Anirudh’s slate includes superstar projects such as Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 3, and Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi. He’s also involved in Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th film and an upcoming project with Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss. Meanwhile, in Hindi, Anirudh is composing for Shah Rukh Khan's King, making his mark in Bollywood as well.

Anirudh’s immense demand across industries speaks to his unmatched musical prowess, but securing his availability has proven to be challenging for filmmakers. Despite his busy schedule, Anirudh ensures a careful balance between projects, delivering outstanding work without overextending himself.

With such an exciting and diverse lineup, Anirudh Ravichander is set to dominate the Indian film music scene, contributing significantly to the success of several big-budget films across various languages.