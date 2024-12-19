Live
Another YouTuber behind the bars; Prasad Behera gets arrested on sexual harassment charges
Prasad Behera, a well-known Telugu YouTuber and actor recognized for his roles in web series such as Pellivaramandi and Mechanic, has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment. A female co-actor filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station, accusing Behera of harassing her for several months. The actress alleged that Prasad had inappropriately touched her during the shoots of their web series projects.
In response to the complaint, the police arrested Behera, produced him in court, and remanded him for 14 days. He has been booked under sections 75(2), 79, and 351(2)BNS.
Prasad Behera gained significant fame through his performances in popular Telugu YouTube web series, where he earned a large following among digital audiences. He also featured in the recently released film Committee Kurrallu, where he played a supporting role as the hero’s friend.
This arrest has sent shockwaves through the digital entertainment industry, with many in the community expressing concern. Prasad's past appearances include roles in web series like Mavidakulu, Mechanic, and Dil Pasand. The case is still under investigation.