Anushka On Playing Sita Opposite Prabhas In Adipurush

Anushka Shetty is quite excited about the release of her forthcoming movie Nishabdham with R Madhavan. The movie which will be released in several Indian languages is all set to have a digital release.

Amazon Prime Video has grabbed the digital rights of the movie. While Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the reaction to the OTT release of her movie Silence, rumours are abound about the actress being approached by the makers of Tollywood actor Prabhas's upcoming multilingual project Adipurush. The movie will be helmed by On Raut of Tanhaji fame.

Earlier there were reports that Keerthy Suresh would be playing Sita in Adipurush which is reportedly loosely based on the Indian mythological book Ramayana. It is already known that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will play the character Raavan while Prabhas is prepping himself to play Lord Rama.

The latest we hear is that Anushka has been roped in to play the role of Sita opposite Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas in the much publicised movie Adipurush.

However, a latest report says that Anushka is upset with these rumours and has quashed such reports saying there is no truth to such baseless reports. This bit of news might disappoint Pranushka fans who are waiting to see them set the screen on fire. For now at least that's not happening.

Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam while Anushka's Nishabdham will hit the OTT platform on October 2.