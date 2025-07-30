Anushka Shetty’s ‘Ghaati’ to face much more delay!

Anushka Shetty’s highly anticipated film Ghaati was initially slated for release this month. However, due to delays in the film’s VFX work, the makers decided to push back the release. What’s puzzling fans is the lack of a new release date, leaving them in suspense and triggering speculation. Earlier buzz suggested Ghaati might hit theatres on September 5th, but recent developments indicate otherwise.

Fans, who have been eager to see Anushka — fondly known as Sweety — back in action, are growing restless. Her absence from the Baahubali 10-year reunion event has only deepened the void. Despite early positive buzz around Ghaati, the team has been struggling to maintain momentum, with promotions taking a backseat.

Director Krish, who is also involved with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has remained tight-lipped about Ghaati. Meanwhile, production house UV Creations continues to stay silent, even as post-production work nears completion. The team appears to be waiting for the perfect release window — ideally a solo slot without box office competition.

Interestingly, the pan-Indian film Mirai is still aiming for a September 5th release and seems confident in its positioning. Given this, it’s likely Ghaati will skip September altogether, with a possible release in October, November, or December.

As the delay continues, the buzz around Ghaati is slowly fading. A timely decision and fresh promotional push could be crucial in reigniting excitement and ensuring a strong theatrical opening.