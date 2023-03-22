Anushka Shetty's Peppy Song 'No No No' Lyrical Video Is Out From Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

This festive day is turning into a big one as most of the Tollywood makers are dropping updates from their upcoming movies celebrating the occasion of the Ugadi festival. It is all known that Baahubali queen Anushka Shetty teamed up with Jathi Ratnalu fame Naveen Polishetty for her next movie 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty'… On this auspicious occasion, the makers unveiled a peppy song "No No No…" and made us witness the glimpse of Anushka's character from the movie. She will be seen as a chef Anvitha Ravali…

Anushka Shetty also shared the lyrical video of the "No No No…" Song and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Anushka also tagged it as the 'Anthem for every single woman…'. She also wrote, "The anthem for every single woman is #NoNoNo... Anvitha ravali Shetty is loving it What about you ? #MissShettyMrPolishetty".

It is all amazing and showcased Anushka's character from the movie… She wants to lead a happy life as a single and also hates being committed. MM Manasi crooned it perfectly while Anantha Sriram's lyrics are also catchy and upped the expectations on the movie.

This movie will be Anushka's 48th film and Naveen's 3rd one. It is bring directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, and Vikram under the UV Creations banner. Other details of this movie are yet to be announced.