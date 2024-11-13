Live
Just In
AP Police Issues Notices to Director Ram Gopal Varma Over Controversial Social Media Posts
The AP police have issued notices to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) in connection with controversial social media posts targeting political figures.
The Maddipadu police of Prakasam district have issued notices to controversial director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV).
A team led by SSI Sivaramaiah visited RGV's residence in Jubilee Hills and handed over the notices.
The case stems from the promotion of the movie Vyuham prior to the elections, during which RGV allegedly posted content denigrating the then opposition leader, Chandrababu Naidu, and his family members.
A case was filed at the Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district, based on a complaint by M. Ramalingam, secretary of the Maddipadu mandal TEDP.
The police registered the case late on Sunday night, and the notices were served to RGV to attend an inquiry.
Additionally, a case has been registered against RGV in Tullur. State Telugu Rythu vice-president Nutalapati Rama Rao filed a complaint with the Tullur police on Monday, accusing RGV of morphing photos of Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh and posting obscene content on social media.
He has requested that appropriate legal action be taken against RGV.