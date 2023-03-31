April Movie Calendar: Check Out The New Releases Of Both Theatres And OTT Platforms

We finally bid adieu to the exam season… So, now it's time to relax and enjoy the most-awaited summer holidays of the year! Along with the thriller IPL matches, one needs to also make time to watch the summer treats of theatres. Right from Shaakuntalam to Ravanasura and Ugram to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, there are a bunch of movies ready to hit the theatres this month. Even popular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix already dropped their April Calendar to make digital screen lovers to mark their dates!

First let us check the new releases of theatres…

Tollywood

1. Ravanasura

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Ravi Teja, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.

Director: Sudheer Varma

Genre: Psychological action thriller

Going with the trailer, it first showcased Ravi Teja as a criminal lawyer taking a toll on the rowdies. Then he is seen romancing three lead actresses Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah and Megha Akash. The track is all hilarious too. Then Sushant is seen in a villainous avatar while Ravi Teja is seen in some action sequences. But in the end, Ravi Teja accepts his crimes but justifies them by being a criminal lawyer who is good at law.

2. Meter

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Athulya Ravi, Saptagiri and Posani Krishna Murali

Director: Ramesh Kaduri

Genre: Cop Drama

The trailer starts off with Kiran's action sequence and then he enters into the police station adding a bit of fun with his cool attitude. His romance with the lead actress Athulyaa Ravi also worked well. Thereafter the motto behind opting for the police officer job is revealed as Kiran's father hands over him this responsibility. Even his superior also applauds Kiran doling out that it is the best pick of the recruitment team. Finally, the antagonist is seen killing the people ruthlessly and then enters this cool cop and starts his chase! On the whole, the trailer is all entertaining and showcased a glimpse of this action entertainer which is an old wine but poured in a new bottle!

3. Ugram

Release Date: 14th April

Star Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy and Baby Uha Reddy

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

4. Shaakuntalam

Release Date: 14th April

Star Cast: Samantha, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla

Director: Gunasekhar

Genre: Historical love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala

Going with the trailer, it starts off with a voice-over doling out the history of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. She is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They looked awesome together and immediately fall for each other. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyanta forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching. Although the story is all known to many of thus, the trailer just took us back to the magical world and created a buzz on social media.

Bollywood

1. Gumraah

Release Date: 7th April

Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, Vedika Pinto, Mohit Anand, Deepak Kalra and Navneet Kaur Thind

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Genre: Crime thriller

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing glimpses of Aditya's dual roles one being a lover boy and the other one being a complete rowdy character! But the twist in the tale is shown when Mrunal and her higher official Ronit are all set to chase a murder mystery. As they get the snap of Aditya as a lead, they arrest both of them and try to bring out the truth! So, we need to wait and watch the movie to know the real mastermind behind these murders!

2. Mrs Undercover

Release Date: 14th April

Release Platform: Zee5

Star Cast:

• Radhika Apte as Durga

• Rajesh Sharma as Chief Rangeela

• Sumeet Vyas as The Common Man

• Angana Roy as kajal

• Laboni Sarkar as Durga's mother in law

• Satish Badal as special force cab driver

• Amrita Chattopadhyay as Priyanka

• Indrasish Roy as Aditya

• Biswajit Chakraborty as Durga's father in law

• Roshini Bhattacharya as Aisha

• Saheb Chatterjee as Durga's husband

Director: Anushree Mehta

Genre: Spy comedy

The earlier release trailer showcased Radhika Apte as a spy… She leaves her career after her marriage but her higher official asks her once again to join the team and help them to solve the murder mystery!

3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release Date: 21st April

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Amrita Puri and Ram Charan as a cameo!

Director: Farhad Samji

Genre: Action Drama

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Kollywood

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Release Date: 28th April, 2023

Star Cast:

• S Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Historical drama of Chola dynasty

Now, it's time to check out the new releases of OTT platforms…

Netflix

Available April 1:

• 28 Days

• A League of Their Own

• American Hustle

• Battleship

• The Birds

• Born on the Fourth of July

• The Bourne Identity

• The Bourne Supremacy

• The Bourne Ultimatum

• Charlie Wilson's War

• Conan the Destroyer

• Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

• Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

• Friday Night Lights

• Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

• Hoarders: Season 12

• Hotel Transylvania

• How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

• How to Train Your Dragon

• I, Frankenstein

• Inception

• Inside Man

• The Land Before Time (1988)

• Marnie

• Matilda (1996)

• The Negotiator

• Not Another Teen Movie

• Psycho (1960)

• Puss in Boots

• Shark Tale

• Shrek Forever After

• Smokey and the Bandit

• Smokey and the Bandit II

• Spider-Man

• Spider-Man 2

• Spider-Man 3

• Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

• Zombieland

• Weathering -- Netflix Film

Available April 2:

War Sailor: Limited Series -- Netflix Series

Available April 3:

• Magic Mixies: Season 1

• Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Available April 4:

• My Name is Mo'Nique -- Netflix Comedy

• The Signing -- Netflix Series

Available April 5:

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now -- Netflix Documentary

Available April 6:

• BEEF - Netflix Series

• The Last Stand

Available April 7:

• Chupa - Netflix Film

• Holy Spider

• Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign - Netflix Film

• Oh Belinda - Netflix Film

• Thicker Than Water - Netflix Series

• Transatlantic - Netflix Series

Available April 8:

Hunger - Netflix Film

Available April 10:

CoComelon: Season 8 - Netflix Family

Available April 11:

• All American: Homecoming Season 2

• Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman - Netflix Comedy

Available April 12:

• American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing - Netflix Documentary

• CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks -- Netflix Comedy

• Operation: Nation - Netflix Film

• Smother-in-Law: Season 2 - Netflix Series

Available April 13:

• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 - Netflix Family

• Florida Man -- Netflix Series

• Obsession - Netflix Series

Available April 14:

• Phenomena - Netflix Film

• Queenmaker - Netflix Series

• Queens on the Run - Netflix Film

• Seven Kings Must Die - Netflix Film

Available April 15:

• Doctor Cha - Netflix Series

• Time Trap

Available April 16:

• The Best Man Holiday

• The Mustang

• The Nutty Boy Part 2 - Netflix Family

Available April 17:

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 - Netflix Family

Available April 18:

• Better Call Saul: Season 6

• How to Get Rich - Netflix Series

• Longest Third Date - Netflix Documentary

Available April 19:

• Chimp Empire - Netflix Documentary

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always - Netflix Film

Available April 20:

• The Diplomat - Netflix Series

• Tooth Pari: When Love Bites - Netflix Series

Available April 21:

• A Tourist's Guide to Love - Netflix Film

• Chokehold - Netflix Film

• Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 - Netflix Series

• One More Time - Netflix Film

• Rough Diamonds - Netflix Series

Available April 22:

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Available April 25:

• The Hateful Eight

• The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

• John Mulaney: Baby J - Netflix Comedy

Available April 26:

• The Good Bad Mother - Netflix Series

• Kiss, Kiss! -- Netflix Film

• Love After Music - Netflix Series

• Workin' Moms: Season 7 - Netflix Series

Available April 27:

• Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 - Netflix Series

• The Matchmaker - Netflix Film

• The Nurse - Netflix Series

• Sharkdog: Season 3 - Netflix Family

• Sweet Tooth: Season 2 - Netflix Series

Available April 28:

• AKA- Netflix Film

• InuYasha: Season 6

• King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch -- Netflix Series

Disney+ Hotstar

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 1, 2023:

• Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

• Tokyo Revengers: Season 2 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 2, 2023:

• Bob's Burgers: Season 13 (New Episode)

• The Great North: Season 3 (New Episode)

• The Ghost and Molly McGee: Season 2 (5 Episodes)

• The Simpsons: Season 34 (New Episode)

• Spring Shorts – Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 3, 2023:

• American Dad: Season 19

• Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby (New Episodes)

• Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 4, 2023:

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5, 2023:

• Area21 Live on Planet Earth

• Arranged: Season 1

• Call It Love: Season 1 (New Episode)

• Grown-Ish: Season 5

• History: The Interesting Bits: Season 1

• Journey to the Center of the Earth: Season 1

• Kiff: Season 1

• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)

• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)

• The Great North Season 3 (New Episode)

• Grown-ish Season 5 (Episodes 10 to 18)

• Predator Bloodlines: Season 1

• Raven's Home: Season 5

• Restaurants at the End of the World: Season 1

• Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series: Season 1

• The Company You Keep: Season 1

• The Crossover

• The Good Mothers

• The Lesson is Murder: Season 1

• The Mandalorian: Season 3 (Episode 6)

• The Pope Answers

• Wicked Tuna: Outer banks Showdown Season 1

• Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 3 Finale

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 7, 2023:

• Adriana Trigiani's Very Valentine

• Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

• Escaping the NIXVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

• Patsy & Loretta

• Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story

• Tiny Beautiful Things

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 9, 2023:

The Owl House Season 3 (1 Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 10, 2023:

Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 11, 2023:

The Simpsons: Season 34 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12, 2023:

• American Dad: Season 19

• Atomu No Ko: Season 1

• Call It Love: Season 1 (New Episodes)

• Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: Season 1

• Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season 2

• Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 11

• Good Trouble: Season 5

• It's All Right! Season 1

• Journey to the Center of the Earth

• Justified Season 1 to 6 (All Episodes)

• Justified: Season 1-6

• Kiff Season 1 (5 Episodes)

• Little Mosque on the Prairie Season 1 to 6 (All Episodes)

• Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 (5 Episodes)

• Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 5

• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)

• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: Season 1 (New Episodes)

• Rennervations

• Single Drunk Female: Season 2

• The First Responders: Season 1

• The Mandalorian: Season 3 (Episode 7)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 13, 2023:

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 14, 2023:

• My Apologies

• Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

• Ozur Dilerim

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 15, 2023:

Tengoku Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 16, 2023:

The Simpsons: Season 34 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 17, 2023:

• American Dad: Season 19

• Family: The Unbreakable Bond: Season 1

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 19, 2023:

• Alone: Season 6

• Big City Greens Season 3 (4 Episodes)

• Cake: Season 5

• Doctor Lawyer: Season 1

• Hamster & Gretel Season 1 (4 Episodes)

• Mascara Contra Caballero: Season 1

• Mask vs. Knight: Season 1

• Mr. Mercedes: Seasons 1 to 3

• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)

• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: Season 1 (New Episode)

• PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1 (7 Episodes)

• Raven's Home Season 6

• The Mandalorian: Episode 3 (New Episode)

• The Owl House: Season 3 (Episode 1)

• True Lies

• What We Lose to Love: Season 1

• Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta (What We Lose to Lose); Season 1

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 20, 2023:

Quasi

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 22, 2023:

• Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist: Season 1

• Secrets of the Elephants

• Tengoku Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

• Wild Australia: Season 1

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 24, 2023:

American Dad: Season 19

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 25, 2023:

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 26, 2023:

• Dangerous Beauty

• Dino Ranch Season 2 (5 Episodes)

• Going Fur Gold Season 1

• Life In Pieces

• Matildas: The World at Out Feet

• My Family: Season 1 (New Episode)

• NCIS Hawaii Season 2 (New Episode)

• NCIS Season 20 (New Episode)

• Pandora: Beneath the Paradise Season 1 (New Episode)

• Saint X

• Sam: A Saxon: Season 1

• Saturdays Season 1 (5 Episodes)

• Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts): Season 1 (All Episode

• The 1619 Project: Season 1

• Will Trent (2 Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 28, 2023:

• Matildas: The World at Our Feet

• Peter Pan and Wendy

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 29, 2023:

Tengoku Daimakyo: Season 1 (New Episode)

What's New Coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on April 30, 2023:

• Clock

• The Great North Season 13 (New Episode)

Amazon Prime Video

April 1

• American Gigolo (1980)

• At the Gate of the Ghost (2013)

• Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

• Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

• Couples Retreat (2009)

• Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

• Death Wish 2 (1982)

• Death Wish 3 (1985)

• Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

• Dirty Pretty Things (2003)

• Face/Off (1997)

• Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

• Fighting with My Family (2019)

• Forrest Gump (1994)

• Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)

• Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)

• Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)

• Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)

• Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)

• Jet Li's Fearless (2006)

• Jigsaw (2017)

• Jumping the Broom (2011)

• Keeping the Faith (2000)

• Liar Liar (1997)

• Life of Pi (2012)

• Lifeguard (1976)

• Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017)

• Max Payne (2008)

• McLintock (1963)

• Moonlight and Valentino (1995)

• Morning Glory (2010)

• My Cousin Vinny (1992)

• Ong Bak (2005)

• Philomena (2013)

• Racing with the Moon (1984)

• Ray (2004)

• School Ties (1992)

• Shanghai Knights (2003)

• Shanghai Noon (2000)

• Shrek Forever After (2010)

• Small Soldiers (1998)

• Soul Surfer (2011)

• Speed (1994)

• Staying Alive (1983)

• Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

• Terminator Genisys (2015)

• The Aviator (2004)

• The Big Lebowski (1998)

• The Breakfast Club (1985)

• The Descendants (2011)

• The Joy Luck Club (1993)

• The Longest Yard (1974)

• The Mechanic (2011)

• The Medallion (2003)

• The Sisters Brothers (2018)

• The Two Faces of January (2014)

• The Young Messiah (2016)

• Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012)

• Titanic (1997)

• To the Wonder (2012)

• Top Gun (1986)

• Vanilla Sky (2001)

• We're No Angels (1989)

• Whiplash (2014)

• Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 4

• Redefined: J.R. Smith (2023)

• Bros (2022)

April 6

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (2023)

April 7

• Gangs of Lagos (2023)

• On a Wing and a Prayer (2023)

April 12

• Alter Ego (2022)

• Big Bad Wolves (2014)

• Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)

• Kill Me Three Times (2015)

• Life Itself (2014)

• The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2018)

• Whose Streets? (2017)

April 14

Greek Salad (2023)

April 19

• Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)

• Chai Lai Angels: Dangerous Flowers (2006)

• Demon Warriors (2007)

• Happy Happy (2011)

• I Melt With You (2011)

• Magic Trip (2011)

• Playback (2012)

• Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

April 21

• Dead Ringers (2023)

• Judy Blume Forever (2023)

April 26

• Crazy Love (2007)

• Syrup (2013)

April 28

Citadel (2023)

So guys enjoy watching these new series and movies this month being away from the heat waves…