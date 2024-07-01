Apsara Rani captivates with KaaliMaa inspired avatar in ‘Racharikam’ first look

The upcoming film 'Racharikam,' featuring Apsara Rani, Vijay Shankar, and Varun Sandesh, promises to be a first-of-its-kind blood-curdling thriller. Produced by Eswar under the Chill Bros Entertainments banner and directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, who also provided the story and screenplay, the film is nearing the end of its post-production phase.

A recently released special poster featuring Apsara Rani garnered significant attention. The poster depicts her in an aggressive, KaaliMaa-inspired avatar, covered in blood, hinting at a significant role for her in the film. The movie, known for its thrilling concept and unique content, aims to captivate audiences with its intense and engaging scenes.

Shot at Saradhi Studios, 'Racharikam' includes performances from notable actors like Hyper Aadi, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Vijay Ramaraju, Srikanth Iyengar, Mahboob Basha, Rupesh Marrapu, Prachi Thaker, Latha, and Ishwar. Varun Sandesh's role is expected to appeal to mass audiences.

The film boasts a talented technical crew, with music by Vengi, cinematography by Arya Sai Krishna, dialogues by Ram Prasad, editing by JP, and Chanakya as the executive producer.

With post-production activities in full swing, the release date for 'Racharikam' will be announced soon, heightening the anticipation among moviegoers.