AR Rahman Attends The Gala Grammys 2022 Event Along With His Son Ameen

The gala Grammys 2022 event was held last night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas… Along with the dazzling looks of Hollywood stars, even the special appearance of India's music maestro AR Rahman was the special attraction of the event. He attended the event along with his son AR Ameen and for the first time, his son was brought to this event.



AR Rahman dropped a selfie pic on his Twitter page and looked happy along with his son at the event…

Rahman looked great in a black-golden suit and posed along with other Hollywood stars to a selfie!

Another pic with his son Ameen…

On the other hand, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his country's present situation and introduced John Legend's performance with Ukrainian artists. It was a pre-recorded speech… He said, "The war doesn't let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence. Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will break through anyway."

He also added, "We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence."

After the President's speech John Legend stepped on to the stage and paid a tribute to the situation in Ukraine. He performed along with Ukrainian musicians SiuzannaIglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk and the backdrop was filled with the images of war field of Ukraine!