‘Aranmanai 4’ release postponed: New date announced

The much-anticipated horror comedy "Aranmanai 4," featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Sundar C in lead roles, has once again grabbed attention with a change in its release date. Initially scheduled for April 26, 2024, the Sundar C-directed film has now been rescheduled to hit screens on May 3, 2024.





In an official statement, the producers of the film have confirmed the postponement, citing the need for additional preparations. Consequently, the Telugu dubbed version of the movie, titled "Baak," will also be delayed to synchronize with the new release date. An official announcement regarding this adjustment is expected from Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP later today.



Produced by Sundar C's wife, Khusbhu Sundar, along with ACS Arun Kumar, "Aranmanai 4" boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, Sunil, and KS Ravikumar, among others, in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Hiphop Tamizha, adds to the anticipation surrounding its release.

With the new release date set for May 3, fans of horror comedies and followers of the "Aranmanai" franchise will have to wait just a little longer for the fourth installment. As excitement builds up for this supernatural laughter riot, audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of thrills and humor when "Aranmanai 4" finally hits the screens.