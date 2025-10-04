Ari (My Name is Nobody)' is set for release October 10

'Ari' hits theaters: Director Jayashankar's seven-year 'spiritual' experiment

Director Jayashankar, who is known for his sensitive love stories like 'Paper Boy', has dedicated a long time of seven years to his second film. His ambitious film 'Ari (My Name is Nobody)' is set to hit the screens on October 10.

Seven years of research: The mystery of the Arishadvargas

After the success of his first film, Jayashankar decided to go for a different and deeper theme. Hence, he chose the concept of the six internal enemies of man (Arishadvarga), which had never been seen on the silver screen before.

He did extensive research to gain a proper understanding of this concept. Not only did he study the scriptures, but he also visited spiritual centers like Ramana Maharshi Ashram and met gurus to gain deep knowledge on the subject. He studied the spiritual aspect of how to control the Arishadavargas. Jayashankar worked hard for years to make the material collected in this way useful to the people and to create this film in his unique style.

Recognition, music, and release

Even before its release, the film 'Ari' has made a name for itself. It has been screened at several international venues and has won a total of 25 awards. The fact that prominent political and film personalities, including former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, have watched and appreciated the film, speaks volumes about its stature.

The song 'Chinnari Kittayya' from this film has already become a blockbuster. This rare concept film is being released on October 10th through Suresh Productions Distribution. This film, which comes with a wonderful concept and international craft, is a must-watch.