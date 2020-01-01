Trending :
Arjun Kapoor shares a tip

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a post on Instagram to recall memories of the year and decade that is ending.

"2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I'm excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I'm shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever," he wrote.

