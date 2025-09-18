Live
Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi spotted at The Ba***ds of Bollywood* screening, strike solo poses for paparazzi
Aryan Khan made his Netflix debut with The Bads of Bollywood**, and the show started with a glamorous red carpet event, which saw Larissa Bonesi and Aryan Khan’s family in attendance.
Aryan Khan Walks The Red Carpet With Family
The director of the show Aryan Khan was spotted along with his family – Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Aryan looked dapper in a casual all-black ensemble – T-shirt, jacket, and denims, and was seen posing for Aryan Khan paparazzi pictures solo and with his family as paparazzi clicked them. Separately, Larissa Bonesi, a Brazilian model-turned-actor who is rumoured to be dating Aryan, also attended the premiere.
Aryan Khan rumoured girlfriend: Larissa Bonesi Walks The Red Carpet
Larissa Bonesi graced the event and was one of the red carpet’s main attractions. The Brazilian model- actor, who's constantly seen with Aryan Khan was mugged as she stepped out of the venue wearing a black dress. She posed for the cameras with a smile on her face.
Fans Comment Online
Videos of Aryan and Larissa circulated on social media, creating all sorts of speculations. “She is so beautiful! Are they really a couple?” one user commented. Another added, “They would look cute as a pair.” Some other reactions included, “They must just get together” and “Twinning in black, so adorable!” Someone also said, “Khan-daan ki bahu (daughter-in-law of Khan family).”
Supportive Friends
In February, Larissa had posted Aryan Khan poses separately for first teaser of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* on her Instagram Stories. Aryan later reposted it on his story and added a heart emoji in the caption. In her caption, she had written, “Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!”
About The Ba**ds of Bollywood*
Written by Aryan Khan, the Aryan Khan Bollywood screening series is being produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. It will premiere on Netflix on September 18. Aryan Khan The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.