Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi spotted at The Ba***ds of Bollywood* screening, strike solo poses for paparazzi

Aryan Khan Walks The Red Carpet With Family

The director of the show Aryan Khan was spotted along with his family – Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Aryan looked dapper in a casual all-black ensemble – T-shirt, jacket, and denims, and was seen posing for Aryan Khan paparazzi pictures solo and with his family as paparazzi clicked them. Separately, Larissa Bonesi, a Brazilian model-turned-actor who is rumoured to be dating Aryan, also attended the premiere.

Aryan Khan rumoured girlfriend: Larissa Bonesi Walks The Red Carpet

Larissa Bonesi graced the event and was one of the red carpet’s main attractions. The Brazilian model- actor, who's constantly seen with Aryan Khan was mugged as she stepped out of the venue wearing a black dress. She posed for the cameras with a smile on her face.

Fans Comment Online

Videos of Aryan and Larissa circulated on social media, creating all sorts of speculations. “She is so beautiful! Are they really a couple?” one user commented. Another added, “They would look cute as a pair.” Some other reactions included, “They must just get together” and “Twinning in black, so adorable!” Someone also said, “Khan-daan ki bahu (daughter-in-law of Khan family).”

Supportive Friends

In February, Larissa had posted Aryan Khan poses separately for first teaser of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* on her Instagram Stories. Aryan later reposted it on his story and added a heart emoji in the caption. In her caption, she had written, “Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!”

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

Written by Aryan Khan, the Aryan Khan Bollywood screening series is being produced under Red Chillies Entertainment. It will premiere on Netflix on September 18. Aryan Khan The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.