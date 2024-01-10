Live
Ashok Galla’s ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ teaser is gripping
Ashok Galla, the nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, made a strong debut with the film "Hero," and he is all set for his second venture, helmed by Arjun Jandyala of "Guna 369" fame. The movie, titled "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva," marks a collaboration with prominent contributors such as story by Prasanth Varma and dialogues penned by the renowned writer Sai Madhav Burra. Somineni Balakrishna, an NRI film distributor, is producing the movie under Lalithambika Productions, with Nallapaneni Yamini presenting it.
The recently released title and teaser provide a glimpse into the film's narrative. The teaser features a gripping mud fight sequence with rowdies, showcasing the protagonist's action-packed avatar. The introduction of the love interest, Varanasi Manasa, adds a soothing touch to the narrative.The teaser is adorned with Lord Krishna references, evident in the dialogues, visual presentation, and background chants.
Ashok Galla presents a mass avatar, complete with a mustache and beard, while Varanasi Manasa exudes charm in her appearance. The film showcases impressive cinematography by Prasad Murella, vibrant frames, and a delightful score by BheemsCeciroleo. With a grand scale and superb production design, the movie is poised for an exciting release, and the official release date will be announced soon.