Ashok Galla’s‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’locks release date for Nov14

Ashok Galla, grandson of superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is set to make a splash with his upcoming mass action entertainer, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, known for Guna 369, the film promises a rugged avatar for Ashok Galla, showcasing his versatility in an action-packed role. Produced by Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, the movie is being presented by Nallapaneni Yamini.

The makers have officially announced that Devaki Nandana Vasudeva will release worldwide on November 14, just a day before Guru Purnima. The release date poster features Ashok Galla in an intense look, flanked by the imagery of a Sadhu on one side and a powerful figure on the other, with Lord Krishna’s idol in the background, hinting at the film’s spiritual undertones.

The teaser has already given audiences a glimpse of the spiritual elements embedded in the story, generating excitement. The first song from the movie has been well-received, adding to the anticipation. With the release date now set, the makers are gearing up to roll out more updates to keep the buzz alive.

Varanasi Manasa plays the female lead opposite Ashok Galla, while the story has been crafted by creative director Prasanth Varma, known for Hanu-Man. The dialogues are penned by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, promising impactful lines.

The music is composed by BheemsCeciroleo, with cinematography by Prasad Murella and Rasool Ellore. Tammiraju takes on the editing duties, ensuring the movie’s pace keeps audiences engaged.