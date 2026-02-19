‘Aura of Ustaad’ song promo ignites mass hype

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming mass entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh continues to raise expectations with every new update, firmly positioning itself as one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the year. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the film has already created strong buzz through its electrifying promotional content.

The film’s first single, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, emerged as a major hit, setting the mood for the mass spectacle. Now, with the second single titled “Aura Of Ustaad” set to release on the 22nd of this month, the makers have unveiled a power-packed promo to fuel the excitement further.

The promo showcases Pawan Kalyan in a blistering mass entry, striding confidently through a bustling marketplace in his signature red shirt and sunglasses. With a shotgun slung over one shoulder and tea glasses in hand, the visuals project pure dominance and charisma. His styling, body language, and screen presence perfectly amplify the authoritative “Ustaad” aura that the film promises to deliver.

Devi Sri Prasad’s background score adds a powerful emotional and mass elevation to the visuals, creating a goosebumps-inducing impact. The promo alone has already struck a chord with fans, raising expectations for the full lyrical video, which is scheduled to arrive in three days.

Co-starring Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is gearing up for a grand summer release on March 26. With strong promotions, chart-topping music, and Pawan Kalyan’s mass appeal, the film is shaping up to be a full-blown theatrical spectacle designed for fans and mass audiences alike.