Aurobindo Pal will be Ronit Roy's Memorable Character

Few artists such as Ronit Roy have been a part of the entertainment industry for 29 years and have successfully impressed us with their critically acclaimed performances. Ronit has always stepped out of his comfort zone and gone the extra mile to ensure that viewers are entertained to the next level. Also, the audience has seen Ronit portraying the role of a father in movies like Udaan and 2 States for which he received a lot of acclaim. Soon, he will be seen portraying a father and a coach for his next, 7 Kadam an original series of Eros Now which also stars Amit Sadh.



Talking about his role Ronit Roy said, "This is by far one of the most memorable characters that I have ever portrayed onscreen. The values, the ethics, the feeling of his unfulfilled dream and that of witnessing my son play with all his learnings and values bestowed on him by his father but for an opposing team is really inspiring. It was an emotional journey that I will always hold close to my heart. Being a father to two kids helped me to connect with the role as our aspirations are similar for our sons."



7 Kadam is helmed by Mohit Jha, a sports drama which is based on exploring the relationship between a father and a son representing two different ideologies due to the generation gap within the backdrop of football. The trailer has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers and the series will surely be a treat for all sports lovers.



Watch 7 kadam from 24th March 2021 only on Eros Now