Avane Srimannarayana first weekend collection report

Kannada Industry was surprised to see the rise of Rakshit Shetty in 2016 and Kirik Party becoming a hit in 2016, also consolidated the market of the actor, as well.

He started writing Avane Srimannarayana and it took him three years to complete it and Sachin Ravi, directed and edited the film. The reviewers have praised the film and performances as well. Youth have flocked to the theatres to watch the film.

Many Hindi and other language youtubers also praised the film as it released in selected cities in Kannada. It will release in Telugu on 1st Jan and Tamil, Malayalam on 3rd Jan and in Hindi on 16th Jan.

The movie crossed 30 crores gross Worldwide say different sources and some say it even crossed 35 crores. The filmmakers haven't responded on the numbers but expressed their excitement about the audience reaction.

Kannada box office experts have predicted that the movie cross Rs. 100 crores at the Box office and are saying that it has the potential to become second-highest grosser for Kannada Industry after KGF Chapter-1.