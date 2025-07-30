Award-winning thriller ‘Thank You Dear’ gears up for big-screen debut on Aug 1

Suspense thriller Thank You Dear, starring Hebah Patel, Dhanush Raghumudri, and Rekha Nirosha, is gearing up for its theatrical release on August 1. Written and directed by Thota Sreekanth Kumar—an associate of veteran director Krishna Vamsi—the film promises an intense, emotionally charged narrative with a socially relevant theme. It is produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the Maha Lakshmi Productions banner.

With a unique cut-back screenplay blending commercial elements and family appeal, Thank You Dear addresses a global burning issue. Even before its release, the film has made a mark on the festival circuit, winning accolades at the 15th Goa International Film Festival and being showcased during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Hyderabad Film Club.

Among the recognitions, Best Director: Thota Sreekanth Kumar, Best Actress: Hebah Patel (awarded by Bangalore India Art & Literature Association & West Bengal Wellread Association), Best Debut Producer: Pappu Balaji Reddy, Best Supporting Roles: Rekha Nirosha & Nag Mahesh.

At a pre-release press meet in Hyderabad, director Sreekanth said the film “blends commercial appeal with a socially conscious theme” and praised his team’s efforts. Producer Balaji Reddy expressed confidence in the film’s success, while lead actor Dhanush thanked the team for the opportunity. Rekha Nirosha and music director Subhash Anand also shared their excitement, urging audiences to support the film in theatres.