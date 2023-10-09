‘Ayalaan’ teaser filled with entertainment and solid visuals

The long wait of Sivakarthikeyan’s fans has finally come to an end as the teaser of the actor’s sci-fi film “Ayalaan” was dropped today. It starts with a dialogue that a source of energy dominates the whole world in every era. An alien character is then introduced, and some are after him. The story isn’t exactly revealed, but the teaser is very interesting, with solid visuals and compelling action elements. Special applause to the VFX team, as the visuals look fantastic. After watching this impressive teaser, one can understand the reason behind the delay. The makes seem to have spent a bomb on the film.



Who is trying to kill the alien? How are Sivakartikeyan and his friends related to it? The movie will have the answers. Some parts of the teaser shows that the film will be high on entertainment as well.

Ayalaan is directed by R Ravi Kumar, and Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead. The director is known for “Indru Netru Nalai,” which is one of the best sci-fi films in Tamil. AR Rahman is composing the tunes for “Ayalaan.” Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu are playing other vital roles. Kotapadi J Rajesh is producing the film under KJR Studios. The film releases during Sankranti 2024.