Live
- Crisis management committee under Cabinet Secretary reviews situation in Sikkim
- Niramala Sitharaman to attend World Bank-IMF, G20 meetings in Morocco
- Covid-19 comments against allopathy not offence under IPC, Ramdev's lawyer tells SC
- Trinamool seeks three-point intervention by Governor in MGNREGA dues
- Congress, MNF urge EC to change Mizoram poll counting date as Sunday is prayer day
- Andhra CM Jagan sets agenda for clean sweep in next Assembly elections
- Pixel 8 to go on Sale on October 12; Unique features setting it apart from other Android Phones
- Rising air pollution may cause inflammation in the brain, warn health experts
- 'Not a penny came from China', NewsClick founder-editor tells Delhi HC
- The language of love is universal, and everyone can understand it, says Milind Pathak
Just In
‘Ayalaan’ teaser filled with entertainment and solid visuals
The long wait of Sivakarthikeyan’s fans has finally come to an end as the teaser of the actor’s sci-fi film “Ayalaan” was dropped today.
The long wait of Sivakarthikeyan’s fans has finally come to an end as the teaser of the actor’s sci-fi film “Ayalaan” was dropped today. It starts with a dialogue that a source of energy dominates the whole world in every era. An alien character is then introduced, and some are after him. The story isn’t exactly revealed, but the teaser is very interesting, with solid visuals and compelling action elements. Special applause to the VFX team, as the visuals look fantastic. After watching this impressive teaser, one can understand the reason behind the delay. The makes seem to have spent a bomb on the film.
Who is trying to kill the alien? How are Sivakartikeyan and his friends related to it? The movie will have the answers. Some parts of the teaser shows that the film will be high on entertainment as well.
Ayalaan is directed by R Ravi Kumar, and Rakul Preet Singh is the female lead. The director is known for “Indru Netru Nalai,” which is one of the best sci-fi films in Tamil. AR Rahman is composing the tunes for “Ayalaan.” Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu are playing other vital roles. Kotapadi J Rajesh is producing the film under KJR Studios. The film releases during Sankranti 2024.