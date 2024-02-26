Ayesha Khan joins Dulquer Salmaanfor ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Popular actress Ayesha Khan, who gained widespread recognition for her compelling presence in the latest season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss,' is set to collaborate with Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan in their upcoming Telugu film titled 'Lucky Baskhar.' The film, promising to be an entertainer, recently revealed its first look on Instagram, generating heightened anticipation among fans.

Expressing her excitement about this new project, Ayesha Khan shared, "The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I’ve always wanted to push myself to do better, and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired."

In addition to her role in 'Lucky Baskhar,' Ayesha Khan emphasized her eagerness for a special appearance in the film. She conveyed her honor to perform under the direction of Venky, expressing gratitude for being part of such an esteemed team.

The film's first look has already piqued the interest of movie enthusiasts, and Ayesha Khan's inclusion adds another layer of anticipation. Dulquer Salmaan, known for his versatile performances, and Ayesha Khan, with her recent acclaim from 'Bigg Boss,' are expected to bring a unique chemistry to the screen.

Directed by Venky, 'Lucky Baskhar' is gaining attention not only for its star-studded cast but also for its promising storyline. As the film progresses in its production, fans eagerly await more glimpses and updates from the sets of this Telugu entertainer. With Ayesha Khan joining the project, the film seems to be shaping up as a must-watch, promising a delightful cinematic experience for audiences.