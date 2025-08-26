Live
- Welspun’s New Home Linen Campaign with Vidya Balan Encourages Consumer to Make Smarter Choices
- Ladies Who Lead Expands Network Across India with Leadership Events in Emerging Cities
- Kinetic Green signs MOU with IIFL Samasta Finance to accelerate EV adoption across urban and rural markets in India
- Top Benefits of Using RedBus for HRTC Online Reservations
- How to Talk to an Astrologer for Free on Astrochat.com and Get Genuine Advice
- GTA Online: Claim Free GTA$2 Million & Luxury Car Deals Before September 17!
- Samantha stuns in zebra gown
- ‘Mass Jathara’ postponed; makers promise a bigger feast soon
- Ravi Mohan launches production house; announces two exciting films
- ‘Madarasi’ trailer promises an explosive action drama
Baahubali: The Epic – Remastered Movie Release on October 31 | Rajamouli’s Blockbuster Returns
Highlights
Baahubali: The Epic, the remastered version of the iconic Telugu blockbuster, releases on October 31 with new scenes and stunning visuals.
Baahubali is a famous Telugu movie loved across India. The two parts will be joined into one movie called Baahubali: The Epic. It will release on October 31.
A teaser came out on August 26. The movie is remastered with better visuals and some new scenes. Fans are excited to watch it again in India and abroad.
The first Baahubali made Rs. 650 crores, and the second made Rs. 1788 crores worldwide.
The new version is expected to do well again. Director Rajamouli is now working on a new film with Mahesh Babu.
Next Story