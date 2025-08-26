  • Menu
Baahubali: The Epic – Remastered Movie Release on October 31 | Rajamouli’s Blockbuster Returns

x

Prabhas in Baahubali Shooting 

Highlights

Baahubali: The Epic, the remastered version of the iconic Telugu blockbuster, releases on October 31 with new scenes and stunning visuals.

Baahubali is a famous Telugu movie loved across India. The two parts will be joined into one movie called Baahubali: The Epic. It will release on October 31.

A teaser came out on August 26. The movie is remastered with better visuals and some new scenes. Fans are excited to watch it again in India and abroad.

The first Baahubali made Rs. 650 crores, and the second made Rs. 1788 crores worldwide.

The new version is expected to do well again. Director Rajamouli is now working on a new film with Mahesh Babu.


