Babli Bouncer: Tamannah Bhatia Announces Her Next With Ace Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

Tollywood's ace actress Tamannah Bhatia is slowly turning into a busy star in Bollywood too. She is all in the best phase of her career and announced her next movie with ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. They raised the expectations with the title itself 'Babli Bouncer'. It is all interesting and belongs to the coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer which is set in North India - Asola Fatepur.



Tamannah and Madhur shared the good news with all their fans through social media and treated them with the announcement pic…

Madhur and Tamannah are seen holding the Muhurat clapboard and are in all smiles. Tamannah is in the complete village girl avatar wearing a red leafy printed kurti and brown jacket! She also wrote, "Ghana intezaar kiya hai iss din ka. Jab se @imbhandarkar ne Babli bouncer ke bare mein bataya , Mein toh Babli hi banngi! Aaj se shoot shuru! #FoxStarStudios @foxstarhindi @jungleepictures".

On the other hand, Madhur also shared a beautiful pic with Tamannah and confirmed the news through his Instagram page… Take a look!

They both looked amazing in black avatars and modish appeals… He also shared the Muhurat clapboard of the movie and wrote, "My 15th film. One more unique story to be told. Welcome to the unseen world of Bouncers. A funny, heartfelt, hilarious tale. Meet @tamannaahspeaks in a never seen before avatar as #BabliBouncer. #FoxStarStudios @foxstarhindi @jungleepictures".

Taran Adarsh also shared the pics of first day shoot on his Instagram page…

He also wrote, "TAMANNAAH BHATIA IN & AS 'BABLI BOUNCER': MADHUR BHANDARKAR DIRECTS... #TamannaahBhatia will essay lead role in #BabliBouncer... Directed by #MadhurBhandarkar... #FoxStarStudios and #JungleePictures join hands to produce this coming-of-age, feel good and light-hearted story.

#BabliBouncer begins filming in #Mohali today and will release 2022-end in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Costars #SaurabhShukla along with #AbhishekBajaj and #SahilVaid in pivotal roles... Concept, story and screenplay: #AmitJoshi, #AradhanaDebnath and #MadhurBhandarkar."

Being his 15th movie, Madhur is all excited and said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact."

He also said that with Babli Bouncer, he is all set to showcase the story of a woman bouncer.

Tamannah also spoke to the media and said, "As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with substance that I have come across.".

She also added, "Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world.".

Even Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, India, also spoke to the media and said, "Babli Bouncer is one such story which we feel should leave a lasting impression on the audiences. We are excited to embark on this journey with Junglee Pictures, Madhur and Tamannaah to create what should be a very heartwarming and uplifting entertainer".

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures also said, "Babli Bouncer tells a rooted, inspiring and feel-good story of an endearing and powerful character Babli."

Babli Bouncer movie will be helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar and it is being bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. Well, this movie also has Saurabh Shukla, AbhishekBajaj and Sahil Vaid in important roles. The shooting of this movie began today in Mohali and will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Concept, story and screenplay are done by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. Along with the announcement, the makers also revealed that the movie will hit the theatres in the end of 2022.