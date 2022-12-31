Balakrishna And Anil Ravipudi's NBK 108 First Schedule Gets Wrapped Up On The Occasion Of The New Year…

New Year brings the occasion for celebrations… Be it parties or get-togethers, they will be filled with joyous moments. On this special day, the makers of Balakrishna's 108th movie shared the big news with all the fans and netizens. They announced that the first schedule of this action-packed entertainer is wrapped up and also shared the pics from the sets on social media…



Director Anil Ravipudi also shared the New Year party pics from the sets and treated the fans of NBK… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Wrapping up the year & The first schedule of #NBK108 with high positive energy. Special thanks to #NandamuriBalakrishna garu & my entire team for the great support on sets #NBKLikeNeverBefore".

The pics showcased Balakrishna and Anil cutting the New Year cake with all their team…

Makers also shared a few more pics from the wrap-up cum New Year party and wished the netizens and fans of NBK on this special occasion! They also wrote, "New year celebrations from the sets of #NBK108. First schedule has been wrapped with a Huge Action Sequence at a Massive Jail Set".

NBK 108 movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banners. SS Thaman is tuning the songs for this movie.

Speaking about NBK's 107th movie Veera Simha Reddy, it is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a prominent role. The Mythri Movie Makers banner is bankrolling this action thriller which is based on true incidents.

Veera Simha Reddy movie is ready to hit the theatres on the occasion of the Pongal festival i.e on 12th January, 2023!