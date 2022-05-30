Balakrishna dedicates success of 'Akhanda' to late NTR

Guntur: MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna said that he will dedicate the success of Telugu film Akhanda to his late father and TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao.

He along with film director Boyapati Srinu participated in the silver jubilee function of Akhanda movie at Ramakrishna theatre in Chilakaluripet on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said people will never forget NTR. He felt that if producers are happy, film industry also will be happy.

MLA Balakrishna said director Boyapati created new trend with the dialogues in Akhanda and added that irrespective castes, religion, political parties all the people watched Akhanda. Balakrishna said that he was highly fortunate to have good fans.

Film director Boyapati Srinu said that he is very happy because Balakrishna movies Simha, Legend and Akhanda celebrated silver jubilee.