Balakrishna Is All Set To Launch Sundeep Kishan's Michael Trailer On This Date…

Tollywood's young heroes like Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu, and a few others are coming up with action thrillers for this season to entertain movie buffs. The coming Republic Day occasion and the first week of February also hold a few most-awaited movies. Sundeep's Michael is one of them and thus, the digital promotions are in full swing. Off late, the makers announced their trailer launch date and guess what, it will be launched by legendary actor Balakrishna…

Sundeep shared this happy news with all his sharing a new poster of Balakrishna on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#Michael Theatrical Trialer on Monday (January 23rd) with the Blessings of BalaKrishna Garu #Telugu #MichaelOnFeb3rd".

The trailer will be launched on 23rd January, 2023 by the God of Masses Balakrishna…

Going with the earlier released release date poster, Vijay Sethupathi is seen smoking and looking cool with a moustache. Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is seen in a violent appeal holding the rifle. Anasuya owned a classy look while Varun is also seen smoking and sporting in a dual-shaded shirt. Coming to Sundeep and Divyansha, they looked intense and raised the expectations on the movie.

Character Introduction:

Anasuya Bharadwaj

She is introduced as Charulatha and looked intense holding an axe in the poster...

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar

Varun Sandesh

He is the whacky prince...

This movie is helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and it is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner. As the movie is being made at the Pan-Indian level, it will be released in total 5 languages i.e Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller and he is witnessed in the release date poster too. Michael will now be released on 3rd February, 2023 in theatres worldwide!

On the other hand, Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan's Unstoppable new promo is just amazing and is eagerly making their fans for the launch of the episode…

The promo showcases how Balakrishna is making us laugh by asking Pawan a funny question… "I always tell people to call me Bala." To this Pawan replies, "I am even ready to get defeated. But I can't call you by that name." Balakrishna smiles and says, "Don't do these politics here."

Then he also tried to ask why Pawan couldn't get the votes even though he has fans all over the state.

On the whole, Pawan looked amazing and the full episode will be streamed on the AHA OTT episode soon!