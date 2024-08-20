Balakrishna Marks 50 Years in Films, Chiranjeevi to Attend Golden Jubilee Celebration

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a name synonymous with power-packed performances and a legacy deeply rooted in Telugu cinema, is reaching a monumental milestone in his career. Celebrating 50 years in the film industry, Balakrishna continues to carry forward the illustrious legacy of his father, the world-renowned actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Sr NTR).

To honor Balakrishna's half-century in the industry, a grand Golden Jubilee celebration is being organized on September 1 at Novotel, Hyderabad. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with all the big names in Tollywood set to attend. Among the notable invitees is Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recently received a personal invitation from the organizing committee. The invitation was extended by prominent members of the Telugu film community, including Prasanna Kumar, Raja Ravindra, Bharat Bhushan, Damodar Prasad, and others. Chiranjeevi, known for his close association with Balakrishna, expressed his happiness and honor at being invited to this landmark event.

Balakrishna made his debut with the film ‘Tatamma Kala,’ and since then, he has delivered numerous memorable performances. Currently, he is at the peak of his career, riding high on the success of consecutive hits. His recent films ‘Akhanda,’ ‘Veerasimha Reddy,’ and ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ have solidified his position as a leading star in the industry.

Balakrishna is currently working on his 109th film under the direction of Bobby Kolli. This yet-to-be-titled film, referred to as NBK 109, features Pragya Jaiswal, Urvashi Rautela, and Chandini Chaudhary in prominent roles. The film also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a pivotal role, with music composed by Thaman S. The project has generated significant buzz, especially after the release of its first glimpses, which were met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans.

The film was initially slated for release this year, but production delays, partly due to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, have pushed the release date. There is now a strong possibility that the film will hit the screens around Sankranti next year, aligning with the festival season, which is traditionally a lucrative period for Telugu cinema releases.