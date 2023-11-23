Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari Movie OTT Platform and Date Confirmed













Bhagavanth Kesari, the gripping emotional action drama starring Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela, has taken the box office by storm since its release last month. Now, for those who missed the theatrical experience, the film is all set to make its debut on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Scheduled to premiere tomorrow (24-11-2023), the Telugu version of Bhagavanth Kesari will be available for streaming, offering a fantastic opportunity for audiences to catch up on this sensational hit. Directed by the talented Anil Ravipudi, the movie boasts a stellar cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Ravi Shankar, Sarathkumar, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Shine Screens, with a compelling soundtrack by Thaman S, Bhagavanth Kesari has captivated audiences with its intense narrative and powerful performances. Don't miss the chance to experience this blockbuster from the comfort of your home on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and immerse yourself in the world of Bhagavanth Kesari.