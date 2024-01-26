‘Before Marriage review: A solid message to youth

Rating: 2.75/5

Yeddula Jagadeeswar Reddy, son of Y Nageswar Reddy and producer of films like 'Tarzan Sundari' and 'Prema Collo' three decades ago, is making a comeback as the producer of the film 'Before Marriage' under Hanuma Creations. The movie has generated interest among audiences, and its theatrically released. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Dharani (Naveena Reddy) shares a room with her college friends, Shanti, and Prashanthi. Unexpected circumstances lead to Dharani getting pregnant while exploring new habits and enjoyment. Facing the challenges of becoming a mother out of wedlock, her life takes a drastic turn, subjecting her to social pressure. The movie explores whether her father will accept her under these circumstances and narrates the story of how this young woman overcomes these challenges.

Performances

In the lead role, Navina Reddy's portrayal radiated charm and effectively encapsulated the nuanced mindset of this generation's young women. Her performance showcased an authentic understanding of how girls perceive the world. Hero Bharat, portraying Akash, garnered attention from the youth with his charismatic and intelligent portrayal, exuding both handsomeness and wit. Apoorva delivered an impressive performance in her character, leaving a lasting impact. The entire cast, committed to their roles, delivered commendable performances that resonated with the audience. Collectively, the film's characters, including Navina Reddy, Hero Bharat, and Apoorva, contributed to the overall success of the narrative, leaving an indelible mark on viewers.

Technicalities

The film, based on true events, effectively mirrors current societal issues, skillfully brought to life by director Sridhar Reddy. The narrative conveys a powerful message, directly impacting the youth by illustrating how a pre-marital mistake can alter one's entire life. The standout feature is the music, with PR delivering excellent songs, notably the highlight, "idemijindagi," sung by Mangli. Cinematographer Rajasekhar Reddy captures natural visuals, and Alyosha Xaver's editing enhances the overall storytelling. Producer Yeddula Jagadeeswar Reddy ensures a commitment to quality, evident in the film's beautiful and rich visual presentation. The movie adeptly blends relevant themes with technical finesse, creating a compelling cinematic experience.