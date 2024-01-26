Live
- Padma Shree Dukhu Majhi elated as his passion for planting trees yields fruit
- Washington DC gives Ambassador Sandhu a rockstar farewell
- Intel plunges as chipmaker falls further behind in AI race amid PC market hurdles
- India's Tata and France's Airbus to manufacture helicopters together
- Unintentional weight loss may increase your risk of cancer: Study
- Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad Tanmay Agarwal slams fastest First-Class triple hundred
- All set for poll campaign ‘Siddham’ from Bheemli
- Be careful while bringing leaders into party, Kharge tells Congress' Karnataka unit
- Samsung replaces Google AI with Baidu AI on Galaxy S24 devices in China
- Single judge vs division bench: SC takes suo moto cognisance of contradictory Calcutta HC orders
Just In
‘Before Marriage review: A solid message to youth
Yeddula Jagadeeswar Reddy, son of Y Nageswar Reddy and producer of films like 'Tarzan Sundari' and 'Prema Collo' three decades ago, is making a comeback as the producer of the film 'Before Marriage' under Hanuma Creations.
Rating: 2.75/5
Yeddula Jagadeeswar Reddy, son of Y Nageswar Reddy and producer of films like 'Tarzan Sundari' and 'Prema Collo' three decades ago, is making a comeback as the producer of the film 'Before Marriage' under Hanuma Creations. The movie has generated interest among audiences, and its theatrically released. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.
Story
Dharani (Naveena Reddy) shares a room with her college friends, Shanti, and Prashanthi. Unexpected circumstances lead to Dharani getting pregnant while exploring new habits and enjoyment. Facing the challenges of becoming a mother out of wedlock, her life takes a drastic turn, subjecting her to social pressure. The movie explores whether her father will accept her under these circumstances and narrates the story of how this young woman overcomes these challenges.
Performances
In the lead role, Navina Reddy's portrayal radiated charm and effectively encapsulated the nuanced mindset of this generation's young women. Her performance showcased an authentic understanding of how girls perceive the world. Hero Bharat, portraying Akash, garnered attention from the youth with his charismatic and intelligent portrayal, exuding both handsomeness and wit. Apoorva delivered an impressive performance in her character, leaving a lasting impact. The entire cast, committed to their roles, delivered commendable performances that resonated with the audience. Collectively, the film's characters, including Navina Reddy, Hero Bharat, and Apoorva, contributed to the overall success of the narrative, leaving an indelible mark on viewers.
Technicalities
The film, based on true events, effectively mirrors current societal issues, skillfully brought to life by director Sridhar Reddy. The narrative conveys a powerful message, directly impacting the youth by illustrating how a pre-marital mistake can alter one's entire life. The standout feature is the music, with PR delivering excellent songs, notably the highlight, "idemijindagi," sung by Mangli. Cinematographer Rajasekhar Reddy captures natural visuals, and Alyosha Xaver's editing enhances the overall storytelling. Producer Yeddula Jagadeeswar Reddy ensures a commitment to quality, evident in the film's beautiful and rich visual presentation. The movie adeptly blends relevant themes with technical finesse, creating a compelling cinematic experience.