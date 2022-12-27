Best Female Centric films

Female-centric movies have been continually appearing in Hollywood for the past few decades. Even though their number is less in Bollywood, in recent years, women-centric movies have also made their way to Bollywood and have been successful in winning the hearts of the audience. Here we have brought some of those movies that the year 2022 (Best Female-Centered Movie 2022) will always be remembered for.

Gangubai Kathiawadi



Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Shabaash Mithu



Shabaash Mithu is a biographical sports drama film directed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, stars Taapsee Pannu in titular role. It chronicles ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali's life.

The Fame Game



Famous actress Madhuri Dixit played the main character in this movie. The writer of the movie is Sri Rao. The movie tells the story of an old heroine who has lost her charm but wants to come back to the limelight because of her new picture. When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths.

Jalsa



The film includes Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, it is directed by Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni. A complicated hit-and-run case leaves a noted journalist, an aggrieved mother, a policeman, and the justice system grasping at straws after it becomes hard to differentiate right from wrong.

A Thursday



Yami Gautam has played the main character in this crime thriller and hostage drama film. The story begins with Naina Jaiswal, who is a teacher in a play school. The director of the film is Behzad Khambata. Many important issues have been talked about inside the film. Issues like corruption have also been raised with attention. The actresses have done a great acting in the film.

Double XL



Double XL is a film directed by Satramm Ramani, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in lead roles. The story revolves around two plus size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and one from urban New Delhi, who discover themselves as they navigate life, celebrate female friendship and embrace body positivity, breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway



Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is a film written by Rahul Handa and Sameer Satija and directed by Ashima Chibber. The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role and is the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011.

Tejas



On Armed Forces Flag Day, the film Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut. It's a story based on a women pilot of Indian Air Force. Ranaut played the role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot and the film pays a tribute to the brave women and men who put their lives on the line.

Jee Le Zaara



Picture Zindagi Na Milege Dobara's all-boys trip to Spain with women instead, that will be Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is on a girl's trip and female friendship, one only hopes that it sets a benchmark in storytelling.

Dhaakad



Kangana Ranaut played lead role of Agent Agni. Despite her reservations, Agent Agni takes up the mission to track and capture Rudraveer, a trafficker in India. However, the assignment soon takes her down unnavigated routes.