‘Bhagwant Kesari’ will remain forever in the minds of the audience: NBK

The most awaited movie 'Bhagwant Kesari' is being made under the banner of Shine Screens with God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna as the protagonist under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the heroine while Sreeleela is playing the pivotal role. The promotional content of the film which was released created huge buzz. The film unit organised a grand press meet ahead of film’s release on October 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, “I’m happy that ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ is oming in this Navratri season. Durga means female power. The story of this movie is also about women power. Also, the name of the movie starts with God. Anil Ravipudi has done different films. But now, it is totally fresh. He came with an amazing story. We both took this film as a challenge. We did a lot of homework. Whatever I do, I keep my fans in mind. Kajal is an amazing actress. She played a very good role. Sreeleela is a born artist. There are very heavy scenes between the two of us. Everyone walks out of the theater with applause and tears. The chemistry between us was so amazing. Arjun Ram Paul's performance is amazing. He dubbed himself which is very great.”

Anil Ravipudi said,“Balakrishna, who has entertained with his movies so far is going to show some emotion this time. Balakrishna and Sreelila performed extraordinary. Their characters are memorable for days. I owe a life-long debt to Balakrishna who accepted the role of Bhagwant Kesari. On Oct 19, the audience will see how brilliantly he played the role. Best wishes to Vijay's Leo and Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will be released along with our film.