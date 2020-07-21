Bharateeyudu 2: Film to resume in February

Tollywood: Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is currently signing new movies and it is creating a lot of curiosity around his project Indian 2, which will release in Telugu as Bharateeyudu 2. Meanwhile, we got the information that Bharateeyudu 2 is going to begin in February, next year.

The makers wanted to start the shoot in April but lockdown ruined their plans. There is no way that they can begin the shoot now and they are thinking to resume the film's shoot from February next year. The film unit wants to finish the film's shoot without any breaks, in between.

Most likely, the film will have a grand release during Sankranthi, in the year, 2022. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and others are a part of the movie.