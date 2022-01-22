Bhavana Menon Shared A Lovely Pic With Her Husband On Her 4th Wedding Anniversary

South Indian ace actress Bhavana Menon is celebrating her 4th wedding anniversary today and on this special occasion, she dropped a special message to her dear husband by sharing a couple of lovely pics on her Instagram page…



In this post, Bhavana shared a couple of beautiful clicks with her husband Naveen… She also wished him jotting down, "Marriage lets you annoy one special person for the rest of your life! MINE #HappyWeddingAnniversary #LoveOfMyLife".

Earlier she shared a long note and thanked all those who were with her during her fight in the sexual assault case.

This note reads, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been supressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive. Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice. To see prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For those who are standing with me – a heartfelt thank you for your love".

With this post, Bhavana broke her silence on the sexual assault case. She was sexually assaulted in Kerala and Malayalam actor Dileep was the mastermind.

Bhavana tied a knot with Naveen on 22nd May, 2018. She met him in 2012 during the shoot of her Kannada movie 'Romeo'.