‘Bhimaa’team expresses gratitude for enthusiastic response

Macho hero Gopichand's latest action entertainer, 'Bhimaa,' directed by A Harsha and produced by KK Radhamohan Lavish under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has garnered immense success, captivating audiences across all demographics. The film, which features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma as heroines, was released on March 8, coinciding with MahaShivratri, and has become a massive hit.

In a grand press meet, Gopichand expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming support. He commended director Harsha for bringing an engaging story to life and thanked the producers, Radhamohan and Sridhar, for their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional film. Gopichand lauded the entire team, including co-star Naresh, for their contributions to the film's success. He highlighted the outstanding visuals by DVP Swamy, the impactful dialogues by Azju, and the extraordinary fights designed by Ram Laxman Masters.

Producer KK Radhamohan thanked co-producer Sridhar for bringing the project to fruition and appreciated Gopichand and Harsha for their collaboration. He acknowledged the hard work of the entire production team, emphasizing the contributions of Azju, art director Ramana Lanka, DVP Swamy, and music director Ravi Basrur. Radhamohan expressed his joy at the audience's positive response to the film and announced the continuation of their association with Gopichand.

Director Harsha expressed his happiness at the overwhelming response from the audience and attributed the success to teamwork. He thanked the producers, the cast, and the entire crew for their dedication. Harsha particularly praised Naresh for his belief in the project and his improved performance, which resonated well with the audience.

In conclusion, the team urged those who haven't seen the movie yet to experience it in theaters, emphasizing that 'Bhimaa' is a film that provides a great cinematic experience. The press meet concluded with the entire film unit participating in the celebration of the film's success.







