‘Bholaa Shankar’ to hit screens with a decent runtime

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar” is all set for its theatrical release on Aug 11th. A couple of days back, the team apprised that the film received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Now, the latest update is the movie will have a length of 160 minutes (2 hours and 40 minutes), as approved by CBFC. Though the film is the remake of Ajith’s “Vedhalam,” the leading lady, Tamanaah, mentioned in an interview that director Meher Ramesh made a lot of changes to the Telugu version.

Keerthy Suresh plays the sister of Chiranjeevi, while Sushanth plays Keerthy’s love interest. The advance bookings for the movie have already commenced across the world, including Hyderabad. The grand pre-release event will take place this Sunday.