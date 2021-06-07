Bhumika says NO to Bigg Boss

Bhumika Chawla needs no introduction to the audiences in the Telugu film industry. The actress shot to fame with Okkadu, Kushi, and many other blockbusters. She also acted with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and others. She also made her debut in the Hindi film industry. Bhumika's name popped up in the media now, saying that she is going to take part in the Bigg Boss TV show in Hindi.



However, Bhumika Chawla has issued a clarity on the same, stating that she is a private person and would not like to have cameras 24/7 on her. She straightaway gave clarity that she will not take part in the TV show.



"FAKE NEWS -No I have not been offered Big Boss -NO WONT DO IT IF OFFERED . I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 &later some time again &refused to do all .I haven't been offered this time & I still won't do it . I'm a public personality -but Am very private to have cameras on me 24/7." she posted on Twitter.

